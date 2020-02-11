Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jabil, Enviva Partners and Bunge

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/20, Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), Enviva Partners LP (Symbol: EVA), and Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/4/20, Enviva Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.675 on 2/28/20, and Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/2/20. As a percentage of JBL's recent stock price of $38.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Jabil Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when JBL shares open for trading on 2/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for EVA to open 1.77% lower in price and for BG to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for JBL, EVA, and BG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



Enviva Partners LP (Symbol: EVA):



Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Jabil Inc, 7.08% for Enviva Partners LP, and 3.64% for Bunge Ltd..

In Tuesday trading, Jabil Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Enviva Partners LP shares are up about 0.1%, and Bunge Ltd. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.