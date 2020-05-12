Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Nexstar Media Group and Kroger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/20, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 6/1/20, Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 5/29/20, and Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/1/20. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $117.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 5/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for NXST to open 0.71% lower in price and for KR to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, NXST, and KR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.99% for J.M. Smucker Co., 2.85% for Nexstar Media Group Inc, and 1.89% for Kroger Co .

In Tuesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Kroger Co shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.