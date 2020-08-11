Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Honeywell International and Lithia Motors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), and Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/1/20, Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/4/20, and Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/28/20. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $113.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 8/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for HON to open 0.55% lower in price and for LAD to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, HON, and LAD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.18% for J.M. Smucker Co., 2.22% for Honeywell International Inc, and 0.51% for Lithia Motors Inc.

In Tuesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Honeywell International Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Lithia Motors Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.