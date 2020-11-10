Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Calavo Growers and Sturm, Ruger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/20, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Calavo Growers, Inc. (Symbol: CVGW), and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 12/1/20, Calavo Growers, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $1.15 on 12/4/20, and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 11/27/20. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $113.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 11/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for CVGW to open 1.56% lower in price and for RGR to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, CVGW, and RGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



Calavo Growers, Inc. (Symbol: CVGW):



Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.18% for J.M. Smucker Co., 1.56% for Calavo Growers, Inc., and 3.52% for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc..

In Tuesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Calavo Growers, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.