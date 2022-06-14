Ex-Dividend Reminder: ITT, CDK Global and CTS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/22, ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK), and CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.264 on 7/5/22, CDK Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/29/22, and CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 7/22/22. As a percentage of ITT's recent stock price of $68.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of ITT Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when ITT shares open for trading on 6/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for CDK to open 0.28% lower in price and for CTS to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ITT, CDK, and CTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK):



CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for ITT Inc, 1.10% for CDK Global Inc, and 0.43% for CTS Corp.

In Tuesday trading, ITT Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, CDK Global Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and CTS Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

