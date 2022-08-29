Ex-Dividend Reminder: iStar, Realty Income and Old National Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, iStar Inc (Symbol: STAR), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. iStar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/15/22, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2475 on 9/15/22, and Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of STAR's recent stock price of $15.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of iStar Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when STAR shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.36% lower in price and for ONB to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STAR, O, and ONB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

iStar Inc (Symbol: STAR):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for iStar Inc, 4.27% for Realty Income Corp, and 3.28% for Old National Bancorp.

In Monday trading, iStar Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Realty Income Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Old National Bancorp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.