Ex-Dividend Reminder: Israel Chemicals, Yum China Holdings and Fox

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/20, Israel Chemicals Ltd (Symbol: ICL), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Israel Chemicals Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.018 on 3/18/20, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/25/20, and Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.23 on 4/1/20. As a percentage of ICL's recent stock price of $3.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when ICL shares open for trading on 3/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.28% lower in price and for FOX to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ICL, YUMC, and FOX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Israel Chemicals Ltd (Symbol: ICL):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for Israel Chemicals Ltd, 1.13% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 1.51% for Fox Corp.

In Friday trading, Israel Chemicals Ltd shares are currently down about 0.5%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are off about 3%, and Fox Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

