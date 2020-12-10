Ex-Dividend Reminder: Iron Mountain, Eastman Chemical and Ecolab

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), and Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6185 on 1/6/21, Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 1/8/21, and Ecolab Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of IRM's recent stock price of $30.03, this dividend works out to approximately 2.06%, so look for shares of Iron Mountain Inc to trade 2.06% lower — all else being equal — when IRM shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for EMN to open 0.67% lower in price and for ECL to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRM, EMN, and ECL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):



Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):



Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.24% for Iron Mountain Inc , 2.67% for Eastman Chemical Co, and 0.85% for Ecolab Inc.

In Thursday trading, Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Eastman Chemical Co shares are down about 0.8%, and Ecolab Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.