Ex-Dividend Reminder: Invitation Homes, Xilinx and Tetra Tech

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/20, Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH), Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), and Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Invitation Homes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/29/20, Xilinx, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/3/20, and Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/29/20. As a percentage of INVH's recent stock price of $24.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Invitation Homes Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when INVH shares open for trading on 5/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for XLNX to open 0.45% lower in price and for TTEK to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for INVH, XLNX, and TTEK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH):



Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX):



Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.41% for Invitation Homes Inc, 1.78% for Xilinx, Inc., and 0.95% for Tetra Tech Inc.

In Friday trading, Invitation Homes Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Xilinx, Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Tetra Tech Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

