Ex-Dividend Reminder: Invesco Mortgage Capital, AT&T and NetApp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/21, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR), AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), and NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/27/21, AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 5/3/21, and NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 4/28/21. As a percentage of IVR's recent stock price of $4.08, this dividend works out to approximately 2.20%, so look for shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc to trade 2.20% lower — all else being equal — when IVR shares open for trading on 4/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for T to open 1.69% lower in price and for NTAP to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IVR, T, and NTAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR):



AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):



NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.81% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, 6.76% for AT&T Inc, and 2.60% for NetApp, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, AT&T Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and NetApp, Inc. shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

