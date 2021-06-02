Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interpublic Group of Companies, Monro and Hancock Whitney

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/21, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO), and Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/21/21, Monro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/21/21, and Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of IPG's recent stock price of $33.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when IPG shares open for trading on 6/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for MNRO to open 0.37% lower in price and for HWC to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for IPG, MNRO, and HWC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG):



Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO):



Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.20% for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., 1.49% for Monro Inc, and 2.16% for Hancock Whitney Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7%, Monro Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Hancock Whitney Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

