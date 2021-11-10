Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Paper, Tronox Holdings and Ternium

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/21, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), and Ternium S A (Symbol: TX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 12/15/21, Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/13/21, and Ternium S A will pay its annual dividend of $0.80 on 11/19/21. As a percentage of IP's recent stock price of $49.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of International Paper Co to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when IP shares open for trading on 11/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for TROX to open 0.41% lower in price and for TX to open 1.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IP, TROX, and TX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.73% for International Paper Co, 1.65% for Tronox Holdings PLC, and 1.95% for Ternium S A.

In Wednesday trading, International Paper Co shares are currently up about 0.7%, Tronox Holdings PLC shares are up about 0.7%, and Ternium S A shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.