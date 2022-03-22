Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Flavors & Fragrances, Valmont Industries and World Fuel Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/22, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI), and World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 4/6/22, Valmont Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 4/15/22, and World Fuel Services Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/8/22. As a percentage of IFF's recent stock price of $127.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when IFF shares open for trading on 3/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for VMI to open 0.22% lower in price and for INT to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IFF, VMI, and INT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF):



Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI):



World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.47% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., 0.90% for Valmont Industries Inc, and 1.74% for World Fuel Services Corp..

In Tuesday trading, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Valmont Industries Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and World Fuel Services Corp. shares are trading flat on the day.

