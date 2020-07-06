Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interdigital, Roper Technologies and Kadant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/7/20, Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), and Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/22/20, Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5125 on 7/22/20, and Kadant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/6/20. As a percentage of IDCC's recent stock price of $58.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Interdigital Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when IDCC shares open for trading on 7/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for ROP to open 0.13% lower in price and for KAI to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IDCC, ROP, and KAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC):



Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for Interdigital Inc , 0.52% for Roper Technologies Inc, and 0.93% for Kadant Inc.

In Monday trading, Interdigital Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Roper Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Kadant Inc shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.