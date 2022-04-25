Ex-Dividend Reminder: Intercorp Financial Services, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Hope Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/22, Intercorp Financial Services Inc (Symbol: IFS), Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), and Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Intercorp Financial Services Inc will pay its annual dividend of $1.75 on 5/6/22, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/12/22, and Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/12/22. As a percentage of IFS's recent stock price of $31.68, this dividend works out to approximately 5.52%, so look for shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc to trade 5.52% lower — all else being equal — when IFS shares open for trading on 4/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for COKE to open 0.05% lower in price and for HOPE to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IFS, COKE, and HOPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc (Symbol: IFS):



Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE):



Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.52% for Intercorp Financial Services Inc, 0.21% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, and 3.67% for Hope Bancorp Inc.

In Monday trading, Intercorp Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading flat, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Hope Bancorp Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

