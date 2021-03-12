Ex-Dividend Reminder: Intercontinental Exchange, Horace Mann Educators and Renasant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/21, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN), and Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/31/21, Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/31/21, and Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of ICE's recent stock price of $115.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ICE shares open for trading on 3/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for HMN to open 0.71% lower in price and for RNST to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ICE, HMN, and RNST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc, 2.84% for Horace Mann Educators Corp., and 1.94% for Renasant Corp.

In Friday trading, Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are up about 1.4%, and Renasant Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

