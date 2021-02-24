Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interactive Brokers Group, NBT Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/21, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/12/21, NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/15/21, and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of IBKR's recent stock price of $72.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when IBKR shares open for trading on 2/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for NBTB to open 0.72% lower in price and for FBC to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBKR, NBTB, and FBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):



NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A, 2.88% for NBT Bancorp. Inc., and 0.54% for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are currently off about 0.1%, NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are up about 1.8%, and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

