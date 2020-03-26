Ex-Dividend Reminder: Inter Parfums, Mondelez International and B&G Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR), Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), and B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Inter Parfums, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 4/15/20, Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 4/14/20, and B&G Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 4/30/20. As a percentage of IPAR's recent stock price of $46.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when IPAR shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for MDLZ to open 0.61% lower in price and for BGS to open 2.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IPAR, MDLZ, and BGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR):



Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ):



B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Inter Parfums, Inc., 2.44% for Mondelez International Inc, and 11.30% for B&G Foods Inc.

In Thursday trading, Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Mondelez International Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and B&G Foods Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

