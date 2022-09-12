Ex-Dividend Reminder: Inter Parfums, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Paramount Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/22, Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR), Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Inter Parfums, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/30/22, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 10/13/22, and Paramount Global will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/3/22. As a percentage of IPAR's recent stock price of $82.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when IPAR shares open for trading on 9/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASO to open 0.15% lower in price and for PARA to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IPAR, ASO, and PARA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR):



Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.44% for Inter Parfums, Inc., 0.59% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc, and 3.98% for Paramount Global.

In Monday trading, Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are up about 2.8%, and Paramount Global shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

