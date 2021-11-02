Ex-Dividend Reminder: Intel, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Heidrick & Struggles International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/21, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), and Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 12/1/21, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/19/21, and Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/19/21. As a percentage of INTC's recent stock price of $49.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Intel Corp to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when INTC shares open for trading on 11/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for JBHT to open 0.15% lower in price and for HSII to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INTC, JBHT, and HSII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC):



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Intel Corp, 0.62% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., and 1.25% for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Intel Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are down about 0.5%, and Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.