Ex-Dividend Reminder: Innovative Industrial Properties, Essential Properties Realty Trust and BancFirst

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), and BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 1/14/22, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 1/13/22, and BancFirst Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 1/17/22. As a percentage of IIPR's recent stock price of $261.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for EPRT to open 0.92% lower in price and for BANF to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IIPR, EPRT, and BANF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):



BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, 3.66% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, and 2.06% for BancFirst Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are currently up about 2.1%, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and BancFirst Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

