Ex-Dividend Reminder: Innovative Industrial Properties, Corporate Office Properties Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC), and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 4/14/22, Corporate Office Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 4/15/22, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 4/18/22. As a percentage of IIPR's recent stock price of $201.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for OFC to open 0.96% lower in price and for FR to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IIPR, OFC, and FR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC):



First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.47% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, 3.84% for Corporate Office Properties Trust, and 1.96% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are down about 1.2%, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.