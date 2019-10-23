Ex-Dividend Reminder: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, Bank of New York Mellon and Office Properties Income Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/25/19, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), and Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 11/14/19, Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/8/19, and Office Properties Income Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 11/14/19. As a percentage of ILPT's recent stock price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when ILPT shares open for trading on 10/25/19. Similarly, investors should look for BK to open 0.67% lower in price and for OPI to open 1.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ILPT, BK, and OPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT):



Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.01% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, 2.67% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, and 6.80% for Office Properties Income Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are currently off about 0.1%, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Office Properties Income Trust shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

