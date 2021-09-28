Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independence Realty Trust, State Street and Fulton Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/21, Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT), State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), and Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/22/21, State Street Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 10/12/21, and Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/15/21. As a percentage of IRT's recent stock price of $20.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when IRT shares open for trading on 9/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for STT to open 0.64% lower in price and for FULT to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRT, STT, and FULT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT):



Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.35% for Independence Realty Trust Inc, 2.56% for State Street Corp., and 3.54% for Fulton Financial Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, State Street Corp. shares are up about 0.8%, and Fulton Financial Corp. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

