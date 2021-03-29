Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independence Realty Trust, Pegasystems and Regal Beloit Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT), Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), and Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/23/21, Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 4/15/21, and Regal Beloit Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/16/21. As a percentage of IRT's recent stock price of $15.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when IRT shares open for trading on 3/31/21. Similarly, investors should look for PEGA to open 0.03% lower in price and for RBC to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRT, PEGA, and RBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.07% for Independence Realty Trust Inc, 0.10% for Pegasystems Inc, and 0.82% for Regal Beloit Corp.

In Monday trading, Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Pegasystems Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Regal Beloit Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

