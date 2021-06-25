Ex-Dividend Reminder: Illinois Tool Works, Primoris Services and SPX Flow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), and SPX Flow Inc (Symbol: FLOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 7/15/21, Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/15/21, and SPX Flow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/14/21. As a percentage of ITW's recent stock price of $224.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when ITW shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for PRIM to open 0.19% lower in price and for FLOW to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ITW, PRIM, and FLOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW):



Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



SPX Flow Inc (Symbol: FLOW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for Illinois Tool Works, Inc., 0.78% for Primoris Services Corp, and 0.56% for SPX Flow Inc.

In Friday trading, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Primoris Services Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and SPX Flow Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

