Ex-Dividend Reminder: Illinois Tool Works, Granite Construction and Lincoln Electric Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 4/14/22, Granite Construction Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/14/22, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 4/15/22. As a percentage of ITW's recent stock price of $212.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when ITW shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for GVA to open 0.40% lower in price and for LECO to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ITW, GVA, and LECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW):



Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA):



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for Illinois Tool Works, Inc., 1.58% for Granite Construction Inc, and 1.66% for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc..

In Monday trading, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Granite Construction Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.