Ex-Dividend Reminder: IHS Markit, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Signet Jewelers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/22, IHS Markit Ltd (Symbol: INFO), Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), and Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. IHS Markit Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/11/22, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/11/22, and Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/25/22. As a percentage of INFO's recent stock price of $115.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of IHS Markit Ltd to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when INFO shares open for trading on 1/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for COKE to open 0.04% lower in price and for SIG to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INFO, COKE, and SIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

IHS Markit Ltd (Symbol: INFO):



Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE):



Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for IHS Markit Ltd, 0.17% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, and 0.85% for Signet Jewelers Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, IHS Markit Ltd shares are currently down about 1.9%, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

