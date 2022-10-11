Ex-Dividend Reminder: IDEX, Trinity Industries and Methode Electronics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/13/22, IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX), Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN), and Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. IDEX Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 10/28/22, Trinity Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/31/22, and Methode Electronics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/28/22. As a percentage of IEX's recent stock price of $202.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of IDEX Corporation to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when IEX shares open for trading on 10/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for TRN to open 0.99% lower in price and for MEI to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IEX, TRN, and MEI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX):



Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN):



Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for IDEX Corporation, 3.96% for Trinity Industries, Inc., and 1.55% for Methode Electronics Inc.

In Tuesday trading, IDEX Corporation shares are currently down about 0.4%, Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Methode Electronics Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

