Ex-Dividend Reminder: Idacorp, Citizens Financial Group and Marketaxess Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/22, Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 11/30/22, Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/16/22, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 11/16/22. As a percentage of IDA's recent stock price of $102.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Idacorp Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when IDA shares open for trading on 11/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for CFG to open 1.04% lower in price and for MKTX to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IDA, CFG, and MKTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG):



Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.09% for Idacorp Inc, 4.16% for Citizens Financial Group Inc, and 1.19% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Idacorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

