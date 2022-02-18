Ex-Dividend Reminder: ICL Group, Manulife Financial and Loews

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/22, ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL), Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), and Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ICL Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1318 on 3/8/22, Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/21/22, and Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/8/22. As a percentage of ICL's recent stock price of $10.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of ICL Group Ltd to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when ICL shares open for trading on 2/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MFC to open 1.55% lower in price and for L to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ICL, MFC, and L, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL):



Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):



Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.08% for ICL Group Ltd, 6.21% for Manulife Financial Corp, and 0.41% for Loews Corp..

In Friday trading, ICL Group Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, Manulife Financial Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Loews Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

