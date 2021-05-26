Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Tyson Foods and Kellogg

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (Symbol: HY), Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), and Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3225 on 6/15/21, Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 6/15/21, and Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of HY's recent stock price of $72.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when HY shares open for trading on 5/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for TSN to open 0.56% lower in price and for K to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HY, TSN, and K, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (Symbol: HY):



Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



Kellogg Co (Symbol: K):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.78% for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, 2.23% for Tyson Foods Inc, and 3.50% for Kellogg Co.

In Wednesday trading, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Tyson Foods Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Kellogg Co shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.