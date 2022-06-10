Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntsman, NewMarket and Berry

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU), and Berry Corp (bry) (Symbol: BRY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 6/30/22, NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 7/1/22, and Berry Corp (bry) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of HUN's recent stock price of $34.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Huntsman Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when HUN shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for NEU to open 0.66% lower in price and for BRY to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUN, NEU, and BRY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):



Berry Corp (bry) (Symbol: BRY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.44% for Huntsman Corp, 2.64% for NewMarket Corp, and 2.22% for Berry Corp (bry).

In Friday trading, Huntsman Corp shares are currently off about 2%, NewMarket Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Berry Corp (bry) shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.