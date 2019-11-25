Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Union Pacific and Acco Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), and Acco Brands Corp (Symbol: ACCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 12/13/19, Union Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 12/30/19, and Acco Brands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 12/18/19. As a percentage of HII's recent stock price of $249.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when HII shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for UNP to open 0.55% lower in price and for ACCO to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HII, UNP, and ACCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):



Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP):



Acco Brands Corp (Symbol: ACCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., 2.19% for Union Pacific Corp, and 2.84% for Acco Brands Corp.

In Monday trading, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Union Pacific Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Acco Brands Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

