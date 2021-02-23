Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Dover and GATX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 3/12/21, Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.495 on 3/15/21, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of HII's recent stock price of $190.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when HII shares open for trading on 2/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for DOV to open 0.41% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HII, DOV, and GATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):



Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):



GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., 1.62% for Dover Corp, and 2.02% for GATX Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 4.7%, Dover Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and GATX Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

