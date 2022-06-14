Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Bancshares, Chubb and Stock Yards Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/22, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 7/1/22, Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 7/8/22, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/1/22. As a percentage of HBAN's recent stock price of $12.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when HBAN shares open for trading on 6/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for CB to open 0.42% lower in price and for SYBT to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBAN, CB, and SYBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.04% for Huntington Bancshares Inc, 1.68% for Chubb Ltd, and 1.98% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Chubb Ltd shares are up about 0.1%, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

