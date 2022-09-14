Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hudson Pacific Properties, Alexander & Baldwin and Huntington Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/22, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), and Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/29/22, Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/5/22, and Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 10/3/22. As a percentage of HPP's recent stock price of $13.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.82%, so look for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc to trade 1.82% lower — all else being equal — when HPP shares open for trading on 9/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for ALEX to open 1.23% lower in price and for HBAN to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HPP, ALEX, and HBAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP):



Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.28% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, 4.92% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc, and 4.43% for Huntington Bancshares Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

