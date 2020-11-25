Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hubbell, Union Pacific and Tennant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/20, Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), and Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 12/15/20, Union Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 12/30/20, and Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of HUBB's recent stock price of $161.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Hubbell Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when HUBB shares open for trading on 11/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for UNP to open 0.47% lower in price and for TNC to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUBB, UNP, and TNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB):



Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP):



Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for Hubbell Inc., 1.87% for Union Pacific Corp, and 1.32% for Tennant Co..

In Wednesday trading, Hubbell Inc. shares are currently down about 1.4%, Union Pacific Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Tennant Co. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

