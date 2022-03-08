Ex-Dividend Reminder: HSBC Holdings, Triton International and Anglogold Ashanti

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/22, HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC), Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), and Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AULGF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 4/28/22, Triton International Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/25/22, and Anglogold Ashanti Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $2.17 on 3/25/22. As a percentage of HSBC's recent stock price of $31.44, this dividend works out to approximately 2.86%, so look for shares of HSBC Holdings plc to trade 2.86% lower — all else being equal — when HSBC shares open for trading on 3/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for TRTN to open 1.00% lower in price and for AULGF to open 7.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSBC, TRTN, and AULGF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC):



Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN):



Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AULGF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.45% for HSBC Holdings plc, 4.01% for Triton International Ltd, and 15.96% for Anglogold Ashanti Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently up about 2.8%, Triton International Ltd shares are up about 2.2%, and Anglogold Ashanti Ltd shares are up about 5% on the day.

