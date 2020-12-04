Ex-Dividend Reminder: HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Canadian National Railway

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/20, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), and Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1938 on 1/6/21, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/6/21, and Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 12/30/20. As a percentage of HPQ's recent stock price of $23.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of HP Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when HPQ shares open for trading on 12/8/20. Similarly, investors should look for HPE to open 1.02% lower in price and for CNI to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HPQ, HPE, and CNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for HP Inc, 4.07% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, and 2.15% for Canadian National Railway Co.

In Friday trading, HP Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are up about 1.6%, and Canadian National Railway Co shares are trading flat on the day.

