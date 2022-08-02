Ex-Dividend Reminder: Howmet Aerospace, Hexcel and Crestwood Equity Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/22, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 8/25/22, Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/12/22, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.655 on 8/12/22. As a percentage of HWM's recent stock price of $37.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when HWM shares open for trading on 8/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for HXL to open 0.16% lower in price and for CEQP to open 2.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HWM, HXL, and CEQP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL):



Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.21% for Howmet Aerospace Inc, 0.65% for Hexcel Corp., and 9.68% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Hexcel Corp. shares are trading flat, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

