Ex-Dividend Reminder: Houlihan Lokey, Old Republic International and First Merchants

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/20, Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI), Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), and First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/15/20, Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/15/20, and First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/19/20. As a percentage of HLI's recent stock price of $60.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when HLI shares open for trading on 6/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for ORI to open 1.31% lower in price and for FRME to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLI, ORI, and FRME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for Houlihan Lokey Inc, 5.25% for Old Republic International Corp., and 3.75% for First Merchants Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Old Republic International Corp. shares are up about 2.6%, and First Merchants Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

