Ex-Dividend Reminder: Houlihan Lokey, Hancock Whitney and Qualcomm

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/19, Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI), Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC), and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/16/19, Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/16/19, and Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/19/19. As a percentage of HLI's recent stock price of $47.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when HLI shares open for trading on 12/4/19. Similarly, investors should look for HWC to open 0.66% lower in price and for QCOM to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HLI, HWC, and QCOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):



Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Houlihan Lokey Inc, 2.63% for Hancock Whitney Corp, and 2.96% for Qualcomm Inc.

In Monday trading, Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are currently trading flat, Hancock Whitney Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Qualcomm Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

