Ex-Dividend Reminder: Horton, CenterPoint Energy and Southside Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/22, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), and Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 2/25/22, CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/10/22, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/3/22. As a percentage of DHI's recent stock price of $84.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Horton Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when DHI shares open for trading on 2/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for CNP to open 0.62% lower in price and for SBSI to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHI, CNP, and SBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Horton Inc, 2.48% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, and 3.16% for Southside Bancshares, Inc..

In Monday trading, Horton Inc shares are currently trading flat, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are trading flat, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

