Ex-Dividend Reminder: Horizon Bancorp, Toronto Dominion Bank and Kite Realty Group Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/7/22, Horizon Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBNC), Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD), and Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Horizon Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 7/22/22, Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 7/31/22, and Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of HBNC's recent stock price of $17.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when HBNC shares open for trading on 7/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for TD to open 1.39% lower in price and for KRG to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBNC, TD, and KRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Horizon Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBNC):



Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.56% for Horizon Bancorp Inc, 5.54% for Toronto Dominion Bank, and 4.86% for Kite Realty Group Trust.

In Tuesday trading, Horizon Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are down about 3%, and Kite Realty Group Trust shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

