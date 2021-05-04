Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hope Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Lakeland Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/21, Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE), Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/21/21, Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/1/21, and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 5/18/21. As a percentage of HOPE's recent stock price of $15.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Hope Bancorp Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when HOPE shares open for trading on 5/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for WFC to open 0.22% lower in price and for LBAI to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOPE, WFC, and LBAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for Hope Bancorp Inc, 0.88% for Wells Fargo & Co , and 2.94% for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Wells Fargo & Co shares are down about 0.2%, and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.