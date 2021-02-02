Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hope Bancorp, Synchrony Financial and Dime Community Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/21, Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE), Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), and Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 2/19/21, Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/16/21, and Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 2/12/21. As a percentage of HOPE's recent stock price of $11.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Hope Bancorp Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when HOPE shares open for trading on 2/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for SYF to open 0.62% lower in price and for DCOM to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOPE, SYF, and DCOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.85% for Hope Bancorp Inc, 2.49% for Synchrony Financial, and 3.72% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc .

In Tuesday trading, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Synchrony Financial shares are up about 1.8%, and Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

