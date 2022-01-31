Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hope Bancorp, Franklin Electric and AptarGroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/22, Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE), Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE), and AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 2/17/22, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 2/17/22, and AptarGroup Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/23/22. As a percentage of HOPE's recent stock price of $16.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Hope Bancorp Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when HOPE shares open for trading on 2/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for FELE to open 0.23% lower in price and for ATR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOPE, FELE, and ATR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for Hope Bancorp Inc, 0.92% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., and 1.33% for AptarGroup Inc..

In Monday trading, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 1.7%, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and AptarGroup Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.