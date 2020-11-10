Ex-Dividend Reminder: Honeywell International, FirstCash and Kroger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/20, Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS), and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 12/4/20, FirstCash Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/27/20, and Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/1/20. As a percentage of HON's recent stock price of $199.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Honeywell International Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when HON shares open for trading on 11/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for FCFS to open 0.44% lower in price and for KR to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HON, FCFS, and KR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Honeywell International Inc, 1.75% for FirstCash Inc, and 2.31% for Kroger Co .

In Tuesday trading, Honeywell International Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, FirstCash Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Kroger Co shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

