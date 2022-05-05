Ex-Dividend Reminder: HomeStreet, Carlyle Group and Invesco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/22, HomeStreet Inc (Symbol: HMST), Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HomeStreet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/24/22, Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 5/17/22, and Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 6/2/22. As a percentage of HMST's recent stock price of $41.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of HomeStreet Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when HMST shares open for trading on 5/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for CG to open 0.81% lower in price and for IVZ to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HMST, CG, and IVZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HomeStreet Inc (Symbol: HMST):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for HomeStreet Inc, 3.25% for Carlyle Group Inc, and 3.83% for Invesco Ltd.

In Thursday trading, HomeStreet Inc shares are currently off about 3.1%, Carlyle Group Inc shares are down about 1.5%, and Invesco Ltd shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.